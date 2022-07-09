Man suffers early-morning beating in Fresno’s Tower District. Police seek multiple suspects

Police are looking for four people who allegedly beat up a man early Saturday in Fresno’s Tower District.

Officers arrived at 1:25 a.m. after being told of an unconscious man lying on the street in the 600 block of East Olive Avenue, Fresno police Lt. Steve Card said.

A 42-year-old man was found, taken to Community Regional Medical Center and listed in serious condition, Card said. His updated status wasn’t made available as of Saturday afternoon.

Officers learned that the victim was in an argument and “beaten by four male subjects,” Card said.

The identity or even a description of the suspects was not available, but police were canvassing for video surveillance.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 559-621-7000.