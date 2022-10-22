Man suffers grazing wound from gunman who then rode off on his bicycle, Modesto police say

A 48-year-old man reported he suffered a grazing wound to his stomach Friday afternoon after being shot near downtown Modesto by an assailant who rode away on a bicycle.

The man told officers he did not know the shooter or why he was shot. Police described the shooter as a male.

Modesto police Lt. Steve Stanfield said the shooting took place on the 200 block of H Street and someone else reported that shots had been fired at 2:53 p.m.

Stanfield said the man who had been shot got into his car and drove away. He said the man returned about 45 minutes later while officers were still on the scene and spoke with them. While there was a report of multiple shots, the man said he’d been fired upon once.

Stanfield said an American Medical Response crew treated the man, and he later went to the hospital. The wound was not life-threatening.