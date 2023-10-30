Man suffers gunshot wound during firearm theft investigation southwest of Brainerd

Oct. 29—PILLAGER, Minn. — A 31-year-old man being investigated for stealing a firearm was injured by a self-inflicted gunshot wound, the Cass County Sheriff's Office reported.

In a news release, Sheriff Bryan Welk reported at 9:49 a.m. Friday, Oct. 27, his office received a 911 call from a 46-year-old female at a residence in Sylvan Township in rural Pillager who said a man whom she knows entered her residence and took a firearm without permission.

Deputies responded to the address and located the suspect's unoccupied pickup truck near a garage at the residence. Deputies observed the male suspect in the garage. A short time later, Deputies entered the garage and found the male party suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Medical aid was immediately rendered and the male was transported via airplane to CentraCare Hospital in St. Cloud.

The extent of the man's injuries was unknown, the sheriff's office reported, and further information about the investigation was not available late Friday afternoon.

Assisting at the scene were the Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office, Baxter Police Department, Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, Pillager Fire and Rescue and North Memorial Ambulance.