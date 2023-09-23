Man suffers from head injury after a suspect tries to rob him, JSO says

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to a robbery on Old St. Augustine Road and Durbin Lakes Drive.

When officers arrived a male in his 30s was found bleeding from a laceration to his head.

According to JSO, the man told police he was sitting on a park bench when the suspect tried to rob him. The suspect tried to steal his fanny pack and bicycle.

The victim tried to run away, but the suspect chased him and struck him in the head with a tire iron.

The suspect was still on the scene upon JSO getting there. The suspect was taken into custody.

Robbery Violent Crime Detectives are currently conducting their investigation.

If you have any other information about this incident, please call the JSO non-emergency number (904) 630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

