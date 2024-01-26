The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating a Thursday evening shooting in Griffin Heights — the second shooting within a 24-hour span to injure someone.

Officers arrived at a home in the 1200 block of Joe Louis Street after receiving a call that a man was suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound to his leg, according to a TPD incident alert. They found him outside and transported him to a local hospital.

TPD said the man "provided limited information regarding what occurred."

"At this time there are no suspects and no arrests have been made," TPD said. "The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call TPD at 850-891-4200 or Crime Solvers at 850-574-TIPS."

Earlier that day, TPD officers also responded to another call about a shooting at the Leon Arms Apartments, where they found a man suffering from two bullet wounds.

No arrests have been in that case either, and it is still active and ongoing.

The Griffin Heights shooting comes about a week after the neighborhood was rocked by a double homicide. A 19-year-old and 16-year-old were killed in a shooting outside Griffin Heights Apartments. Police are searching for a "third person involved in the incident." They have not disclosed that person's identity.

Thursday's gunfire mark the fifth and sixth serious shooting in the capital city and county this year. So far in 2024, four people have died and five people have been injured, according to the Tallahassee Democrat's rolling analysis of gun violence.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Man suffers injury from Thursday evening shooting in Griffin Heights