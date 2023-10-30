Man suffers leg injury in shooting

Police were called to the Ashford Road, Maidstone

A man suffered a leg injury after being shot in Maidstone, police said.

Officers were called to a report of an injured man in Ashford Road just after 21:00 GMT on Sunday.

Kent Police said the victim suffered injuries "consistent with a gunshot wound" that were described as “non life-threatening”.

No weapon has been found but a search was conducted in an underpass near Wat Tyler Way. A cordon remains in place, a force spokesperson said.

No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to call 999.

