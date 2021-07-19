Man suffers leg wounds in LaSalle Avenue shooting

Jul. 19—Falls police are investigating an early Saturday morning shooting on LaSalle Avenue that left a man with gunshot wounds to his leg.

Officers were called to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center about 3:40 a.m. Saturday where a man was being treated for two gunshot wounds to his left leg. Doctors said one bullet had grazed his leg while the other was lodged in leg. It was believed the bullets were a small caliber, such as a .22 or .25.

The victim said he was in front of a bar at 11th Street and LaSalle Avenue when he heard five to six gunshots hit his vehicle, a Chevy Traverse, and felt severe pain in his leg. The victim said he called his brother to bring him to the hospital. He said he then walked up to the bar and was let inside until his brother could arrive. The victim said the shots were fired from a nearby alley.

The victim was transferred to Erie County Medical Center for further treatment.