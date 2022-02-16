Man suffers life-threatening gunshot, another charged with assault

Editors note: Hosea Bodiford was found not guilty by a jury during a trial in December 2021.

A Montgomery man was jailed accused of shooting another man during an altercation, according to police.

Montgomery police Capt. Saba Coleman Hosea Antonio Bodiford, 31, was charged with first-degree assault in connection to the Sunday evening incident.

The victim told police that he and Bodiford were in the 3100 block of Court Street shortly before 6:30 p.m. when they got into a verbal altercation, Coleman said.

During the altercation, Bodiford allegedly shot the victim who suffered life-threatening injuries.

Bodiford was arrested on scene and charged shortly after, Coleman said. He was booked into the Montgomery County Detention Facility with a $30,000 bond.

