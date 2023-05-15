Man suffers life-threatening injuries in Tacoma shooting

Tacoma police are investigating after a man was shot Sunday evening.

According to the Tacoma Police Department, officers were called to the 1500 block of South 56th Street just after 9:15 p.m. for reports of shots fired and a man down on the sidewalk.

The victim was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.