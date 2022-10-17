Man suffers life-threatening injuries in shooting, Columbia police say

A man is fighting for his life after a shooting Sunday, the Columbia Police Department said.

The shooting happened at about 3 p.m. in the 5000 block of Burke Avenue, according to police. That’s in the area between North Main Street and S.C. 277.

Responding officers found a man who had been shot, and he was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

Further information on the man’s condition was not available.

No other injuries were reported.

Officers made the discovery after responding to a ShotSpotter alert, police said. ShotSpotter is a technology that uses acoustic monitors to detect a sound like gunfire. The system sends the gunfire’s location to Columbia police within 45 seconds.

There was no word on a shooter, or shooters, or any motive for the gunfire.

No arrests have been reported by police, which is continuing to investigate the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.