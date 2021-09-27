Man suffers life-threatening injuries in Sunday shooting in Harrison Twp.

Sep. 27—A man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries following a shooting in Harrison Twp. early Sunday morning.

Montgomery County sheriff's deputies responded to the area of North Dixie and Neva drives around 2:17 a.m. Sunday on a report of a person shot.

Deputies found a male victim and transported him to an area hospital, according to the sheriff's office.

It's not clear if any suspects have been identified at this time.

Deputies are continuing to investigate the shooting. We will update this story as more information is available.