Man suffers life-threatening injuries in Rocklin stabbing after argument escalates to violence

A man was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries Thursday after he was stabbed in the chest when an argument that escalated to violence in Rocklin, according to police.

The stabbing was reported about 4:30 p.m. in the 1100 block of Whitney Ranch Parkway, just east of University Avenue.

Officers arrived at the scene and found the who had suffered a stab wound to his chest, the Rocklin Police Department announced early Friday in a news release.

Police said the officers administered first aid to the stabbing victim until medics arrived and took the man to a hospital for treatment.

The officers learned the victim knew the suspects involved in the stabbing, which followed an argument, according to the Police Department. Officers, however, did not indicate if the suspects had been identified or release any suspect descriptions.

Investigators asked anyone with information about this stabbing to call Detective Greg Hilton at 916-257-1974 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357.