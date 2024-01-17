Man suffers life-threatening injuries after truck crashes into bridge on I-90

A 70-year-old male suffered serious, life-threatening injuries after a single-vehicle crash involving a truck hitting a bridge overpass Wednesday morning on Interstate 90 near milepost 381.

The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office and South Dakota Highway Patrol responded to and began investigating the crash, according to a post on X by the sheriff’s office 9:30 a.m. Wednesday. Officials with the sheriff’s office say the call was made at 8:46 a.m. by a person from Mitchell.

Preliminary information from the South Dakota Department of Public Safety reveals a 2020 freightliner truck was going westbound on I-90 when it entered a ditch by milepost 381 near Humboldt.

The truck went on to strike the bridge overpass of 457th Avenue, leaving the driver pinned in the vehicle. He had to be extricated from the vehicle by firefighters and taken to a nearby hospital by helicopter.

The bridge was also damaged, leading South Dakota Department of Transportation engineers and staff to close the bridge.

Investigations are exploring how other vehicles on the interstate were impacted. Factors which caused the crash are also being investigated.

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: Truck crashes into bridge on I-90, injures 70-year-old