Man suffers life-threatening injury after triggering avalanche while skiing in New Hampshire

A man suffered a life-threatening injury after officials say he triggered an avalanche while skiing on a mountain in New Hampshire over the weekend.

Dominick Torro, 30, of Bow, New Hampshire, was skiing down “Airplane Gully” in the Great Gulf on Mount Washington with a friend when the avalanche occurred just after 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, according to the New Hampshire Fish and Game Law Enforcement Division and Operation Game Thief.

Torro’s friend and other skiers called 911 and Mountain Rescue Service scrambled to the scene ahead of the arrival of a National Guard helicopter.

MRS crew members used a Sno-Cat vehicle to travel up the mountain’s Auto Road to the summit, where they planned to trek over the ridge and rescue the skier if the helicopter was unable to locate Torro.

Fortunately, the helicopter arrived shortly before 3:30 p.m., found Torro, and flew him to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon for treatment.

“This concerted effort was another display of fluid teamwork from many organizations,” Fish and Game said in a statement.

As of Monday morning, there was no update on Torro’s condition.

