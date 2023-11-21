Man suffers 'life-threatening' injury in shooting at District 5 in Richmond
Police and the Virginia ABC are now investigating a shooting at District 5 restaurant in the City of Richmond.
Business remains good for the NFL.
Last week, Yohannes became the youngest American, male or female, to ever set foot in soccer’s most storied club competition.
Kate Hudson, Olivia Wilde and Laura Dern are all fans of the vegan, cruelty-free brand — don't miss the site-wide Black Friday deals.
Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao is set to plead guilty to federal money laundering charges and step down from his position at the crypto exchange. Binance will also pay $4.3 billion as part of a government settlement.
Cities: Skylines II developer Colossal Order is delaying the game’s expansion roadmap. After numerous complaints about the PC game’s performance (and the delay of console versions until 2024), the team will pause rapid patches, digging instead into more time-consuming performance and bug fixes.
These upgraded everyday items are great presents for absolutely anyone.
Hyundai Motor Group and Motional, the Aptiv-Hyundai joint venture aimed at commercializing autonomous vehicles, announced plans Tuesday to co-develop production-ready versions of the all-electric IONIQ 5 robotaxi at the automaker's new innovation center in Singapore, the Hyundai Motor Group Innovation Center Singapore (HMGICS). Motional will deploy the vehicles as part of its commercial service in the U.S. starting in 2024.
Kate Glavan says she "felt like Bambi on ice" the first time she ran high.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Monday Night Football.
As the holiday-shortened week begins, focus has shifted to weighing when the Federal Reserve could start cutting rates.
Xbox and PlayStation Plus gift cards are 10 percent off for Black Friday. You can save on a Nintendo Switch Online Family membership too.
If you've been dreaming of having one of these workhorses in your kitchen, now's the time. Save as much as $200!
The country's third-largest bank began a new round of job cuts Monday, punctuating a challenging year for all of Wall Street.
Everything you need to know injury-wise for Week 11 in the NFL.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Sunday Night Football.
The Bills are desperate for a win in Week 11 after dropping two straight games.
The Huskies host the Cougars Saturday in their final Pac-12 matchup.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers game.
Dino Babers led Syracuse to a 10-win season back in 2018 but that was one of only two winning seasons the Orange had with Babers leading the program.
The top CFP contenders all took care of business on Saturday despite a few close calls.