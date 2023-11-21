Man suffers 'life-threatening' injury in shooting at District 5 in Richmond

TechCrunch

Hyundai Motor Group and Motional, the Aptiv-Hyundai joint venture aimed at commercializing autonomous vehicles, announced plans Tuesday to co-develop production-ready versions of the all-electric IONIQ 5 robotaxi at the automaker's new innovation center in Singapore, the Hyundai Motor Group Innovation Center Singapore (HMGICS). Motional will deploy the vehicles as part of its commercial service in the U.S. starting in 2024.