Man suffers ‘life-threatening’ wounds after shooting in Rancho Cordova, Sheriff’s Office says

One man was injured Sunday with what deputies described as “life-threatening” wounds after he was shot in the chest at a Rancho Cordova intersection.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting took place just after 3 p.m. on White Rock Road and Zinfandel Drive, less than a block from Rancho Cordova’s City Hall.

Details of the man’s injuries and the circumstances that led to the shooting were limited, said Sheriff’s Office spokesman Sgt. Amar Gandhi; he said the victim was being taken to a hospital with a “life-threatening” wound to his chest.

The Sheriff’s Office contracts police services within the city of Rancho Cordova.