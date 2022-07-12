Man suffers medical emergency in holding cell

Jul. 12—MANCHESTER — A 37-year-old man is in critical condition after suffering a medical emergency in a holding cell last night, police say.

The man, who was found unresponsive in his cell at police headquarters on Sunday around 6 p.m.., received immediate medical attention before being transported to Hartford Hospital where he remains in critical condition, Manchester police said in a Monday afternoon news release.

The nature of the medical emergency wasn't immediately known.

Police said the man was being held on charges stemming from an incident that occurred on July 8.

Around 1:30 p.m. on that day, police said they responded to the area of Garden Drive after receiving a 911 call in which a man and a woman could be heard screaming at each other. The man was eventually arrested and charged with interfering with police, and possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Police said they also determined that the man had an extraditable warrant out of Duchess County, N.Y. He had been in custody pending a court appearance before being sent to the hospital, they said.

The Office of the Hartford's State Attorney, the state's Office of the Inspector General, and the Connecticut State Police Eastern District Major Crime Squad are investigating the incident.