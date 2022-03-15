Man suffers 'medical episode,' dies in Oklahoma City Police custody

A second fatal medical episode in as many weeks was reported Monday by the Oklahoma City Police Department.

According to a department release, 65-year-old Charles Kim Moore was pronounced dead at Integris Baptist Hospital sometime after 4 p.m. on Saturday.

Police said Moore suffered a medical episode after being placed in handcuffs when police responded to a call concerning a fight at a residence, with shots fired. According to police, Moore’s handcuffs were removed and he was taken to the hospital.

No use of force was involved in the arrest, according to authorities.

This is the second fatal medical episode to occur in police custody this month. On March 4, an unidentified man experienced a medical episode and died in police custody while being booked into the Oklahoma County jail.

In addition to these deaths in Oklahoma City police custody, there have been five deaths reported at the Oklahoma County jail so far this year.

Final cause of death determinations for all in-custody deaths are made by the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s Office.

