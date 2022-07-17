Man suffers multiple fatal gunshot wounds in Southside shooting

At 2:20 a.m. the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to 8700 Southside Boulevard in reference to someone who had been shot.

Reports state that upon the arrival of JSO and the Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department, they located an unidentified and unresponsive male with multiple gunshot wounds behind one of the buildings. That individual was pronounced deceased by Fire Rescue personnel.

The crime scene was secured and the homicide unit was notified.

Currently, JSO homicide detectives, Crime Scene Investigators, along with partners from the State Attorney’s Office, on scene conducting their initial investigation, says JSO.

At this early stage of the investigation, JSO is working to positively identify the victim as well as canvassing the neighborhood for potential witnesses that may have information regarding this incident.

JSO is encouraging anyone with information that can assist us with this investigation to please call:

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office non-emergency number at (904) 630-0500 or

Crime stoppers at (866) 845 -TIPS.

Information can also be provided online at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org





