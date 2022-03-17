Man suffers non-life-threatening injuries in Harrison Twp. shooting

Mar. 17—A man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after he was reportedly shot in the leg Wednesday night in Harrison Twp.

Around 10:21 p.m., Montgomery County sheriff's deputies were called to the 5500 block of North Main Street in investigate a shooting.

The man reported an unknown person heading south on North Main Street in a black vehicle stopped and shot at him, according to a press release. The man was reportedly hit in the left leg while walking north.

Deputies were unable to locate a crime scene, according to the sheriff's office.

The man was transported to Kettering Health Dayton.

The sheriff's office' Special Investigations Unit is investigating the shooting. We will update this story as more information is released.