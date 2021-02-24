Man suffers non-life threatening injuries in Williams shooting

Feb. 24—One person was treated for non-life threatening injuries last week after being shot during what authorities believe to be an attempted robbery.

According to a release issued by the Williams Police Department, patrol officers responded to a report of shots filed in the 300 block of Vann Street in Williams just after 10:30 p.m. Feb. 15.

"When officers arrived on scene, they located an adult male who had sustained an apparent non-life threatening gunshot wound," it was stated in the release. "The male was treated by the Williams Fire Department and later transported by Reach Flight Care to an area hospital for treatment."

According to the release, a witness reported that the suspect(s) had fled the area after the shooting in an early 2000s white Nissan Altima coupe.

No additional information about the incident is available at this time, said officials, and the investigation is ongoing.

"The Williams Police Department is seeking any information that the community may have regarding this shooting, or any other possibly related incidents," it was stated in the release.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Williams Police Department at 473-2661 or email at info@williamspd.net.