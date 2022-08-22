Man suffers non-life-threatening injury in Hamden shooting

A 35-year-old man was injured in a shooting in Hamden late Sunday night, according to the Hamden Police Department.

Officers responded to Manila Avenue around 11:30 p.m. Sunday for a report of shots fired. Police located a man with a gunshot wound to the leg, police said.

The man was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital with a non-life-threatening injury, police said.

Officers found ballistic evidence at the scene and are following multiple leads, police said.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hamden Police Department at 203-230-4000.