Man suffers potentially life-threatening injuries in shooting at Topeka bar; no arrests made

A man suffered potentially life-threatening injuries when he was shot early Tuesday morning at a Topeka bar. No arrest had been made.

The man's name and age weren't being made public.

Topeka police were called about 2 a.m. on the report of a shooting at 45th Street Topeka, a bar at 4601 S.W. Topeka Blvd., where they didn't find any victims, said Topeka police Lt. Matt Danielson.

The victim arrived soon afterward by private vehicle at a Topeka hospital, he said. The shooting remained under investigation.

