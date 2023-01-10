Woman charged with intent to murder after hit-and-run crash over weekend

UPDATE: This story has been updated to reflect the driver has been charged in the crash.

A 31-year-old woman has been charged with intent to murder following a Saturday morning hit-and-run crash on south Cedar Street in Lansing.

According to the Lansing Police Department Casey Erickson faces one count of assault with intent to murder after striking a man about 2 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of Cedar and Adams streets. She then left the scene before being located and taken into custody.

The victim was still in critical condition, police said Tuesday.

Bond for Erickson was set at $150,000, LPA officials said Tuesday morning. Police did not provide a city of residence for Erickson, nor did they say whether she posted bond.

Lansing Police Department Sgt. Kevin Schlagel Sunday said a vehicle struck the man about 2 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Cedar and Adams street. He said the man is being treated at a local hospital with "serious" injuries and was in "critical, but stable" condition.

Schlagel confirmed the incident started as a hit and run, but the driver was later located and was taken into custody.

If anyone has information, Schlagel requested they contact Lansing Police at 517-483-4600.

