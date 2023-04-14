Man suffers ‘several deep lacerations’ to his head following samurai sword attack, officials say
A South Carolina man is recovering after investigators said he was attacked with a samurai sword.
Colleton County Fire-Rescue and the Walterboro Police Department were called out to Chaplin Street shortly after 10:30 p.m. Wednesday for a man injured in a sword attack.
When officers got to the scene, they said they found the man “bleeding profusely from a head wound.”
Paramedics treated the man for several deep lacerations to his head at the home before taking him to a hospital in North Charleston.
Police said the man had been in a fight with another person who then attacked him with “a samurai-style sword.”
So far, there has been no word of any arrests in this case.
