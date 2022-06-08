Man suffers stab wound in Chinatown-International District

At around 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Seattle police responded to an incident where a man was found with a stab wound in the neck, the department announced on Wednesday.

The man was found at the intersection of 5th Avenue and South Jackson Street in the Chinatown-International District.

Police learned that the victim was involved in a previous dispute with the suspect who fled the scene.

The Seattle Fire Department transported the victim to Harborview Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Police were unable to locate the suspect and detectives are investigating.