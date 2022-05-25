Man suffers ‘superficial’ stab wound to neck in Pittsburgh’s Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar neighborhood

A man suffered a “superficial” stab wound to the neck in Pittsburgh’s Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar neighborhood.

According to police, officers responded to the 600 block of Apple Street for a reported stabbing just before 3 a.m.

A man inside of a home suffered a superficial wound to the neck. Police said he wasn’t taken to the hospital.

Police also said there was no one else home when they arrived at the scene and it’s unclear how the man got injured.

Police are investigating.

TRENDING NOW:

Pittsburgh Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins had ketamine in system, ‘drank heavily’ before death Stolen pickup truck crashes into restaurant in Pittsburgh overlooking city skyline Carbon monoxide blamed for tourists’ deaths at Bahamas resort, reports say VIDEO: Police searching for man after his parents reportedly found brutally beaten in his apartment DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts