Man suing Cramerton Police Department alleging racial profiling

A van waits at the gate to enter the Cramer Mountain community Thursday afternoon, August 4, 2022.

A Cramerton man alleges in a lawsuit that a security firm at his gated community discriminated against his Black friend by refusing to allow him into the community to visit and instead calling the police on him.

Eric Vargosko, who lives in the gated community of Cramer Mountain on Maymont Drive, stated in the lawsuit that on May 3, 2019, a friend of his, Marquis Bass, tried to enter the gated community to visit Vargosko.

"Mr. Bass is a regular and frequent guest of the Vargosko family and has never been denied entry into the community in the 12 years Mr. Vargosko has been a resident," the lawsuit stated.

Bass approached the gate and identified himself, addressing a security guard, Sheila Ann Eddy, who works for TailorMade Protective Services.

Instead of letting him in, the lawsuit stated, Eddy told Bass that he was not in the guest logging system and refused him entry, telling him to leave the property.

Bass asked her to call Vargosko, and she refused, threatening to call and eventually contacting the Cramerton Police Department, the lawsuit stated.

Bass called Vargosko himself, explaining what was happening, and Vargosko spoke with Eddy, saying that Bass was his guest and should be admitted.

But Eddy continued to refuse Bass entry into the community, the lawsuit stated.

Instead, she told Cramerton Police that a "Black male subject was refusing to leave or allow other drivers to enter," despite the fact that no other cars arrived at the gate during this time, the lawsuit stated.

Cramerton Police Officer Randi Allen Berry and one other officer, identified in the lawsuit as Officer Byerly, were sent to Cramer Mountain, and when she spoke to police, Eddy did not tell them that Vargosko had said that Bass was his guest, the lawsuit stated.

Vargosko went to the gate himself, and Berry told him that Bass needed to be added to a guest list to be allowed into the community, the lawsuit stated. Vargosko explained that direct permission by a resident to the guard on duty was generally sufficient.

Then, the lawsuit stated, Berry threatened to arrest Vargosko, and Vargosko pulled his phone from his pocket to record him.

Berry grabbed Vargosko's phone, and Byerly seized Vargosko and the officers threw him against the side of the stone gatehouse, forced his legs apart, patted him down for weapons and handcuffed him, the lawsuit stated.

Berry is alleged to have said, "See what you get for talking to me like that," adding that he was going to arrest Vargosko.

Vargosko was placed in the back of a police car, and neither officer read him his Miranda Rights, the lawsuit stated.

Eric Vargosko poses for a photograph in a June 2018 Gazette file photograph.

When Berry entered the car, Vargosko requested that the handcuffs be loosened because he had lost feeling in his left hand, and Berry refused, joking that Vargosko "should have been nicer" to him earlier and asking if Vargosko "had anything on him" before requesting his driver's license, the lawsuit stated.

Berry eventually released Vargosko, however, telling Vargosko's wife that her husband was handcuffed and put in the police car to "give him an opportunity to calm down," but that he would not be charged.

Bass was denied entry into the community until Vargosko was released from police custody, the lawsuit stated.

The lawsuit alleges that Eddy racially profiled Bass and then involved police "based on racial profiling and her own inherently racist views."

The lawsuit, which is also filed against Cramerton Police Department and Berry, additionally alleges that Berry falsely detained Vargosko and used physical force on him, causing him both "physical and emotional injury."

In a phone call, Vargosko declined to comment, instead deferring to his attorney.

Bass, who is not a plaintiff in the lawsuit, could not be reached for comment.

TailorMade Protective Services could not be reached for comment.

Cramerton Police Chief Brad Adams declined to comment.

This article originally appeared on The Gaston Gazette: Cramerton man accuses TailorMade Protective Services of racism