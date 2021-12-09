Man suing Eastern Michigan says board of regents hired sex assault assailant

Eastern Michigan University has been facing scrutiny over its response to reports of sexual assault at its Ypsilanti campus — and survivors stepped into the spotlight and made their names publicly known for the first time at Thursday's Board of Regents meeting.

Jacob Goldberg, the lone man suing the school amid a slew of sex assault reports, spoke out at the meeting, saying the school was causing additional harm after having already mishandled and covered up sexual assaults at the school, which the school has denied.

He said his assailant had been hired as a student assistant to the Board of Regents.

Twenty-four people have sued the university in federal Title IX lawsuits accusing EMU of cover-ups, mishandlings, and deliberate indifference that left them too vulnerable to the assaults they endured. The school is fighting these.

Multiple men, including a Washtenaw County sheriff's deputy, have been criminally charged in the last two years in connection to sexual assaults said to have taken place during their time at the school.

Additionally, a Free Press investigation had findings including that the school did not act after it received a Title IX report that one man, now charged with assaults on nine women, had other victims. The school has said it could not act because the report was anonymous and the school lacks evidence to reach a Title IX conclusion without a witness. The website for the filing did not note an anonymous filing would be treated differently.

The school last year launched an audit of its Title IX office in response to the initial criminal charges against former students. It also, this year, launched reviews of two fraternities in the matter – one thereafter left school oversight citing concerns with a "kangaroo court" – and started a number of efforts to prevent sexual assault, including mandatory online training on Title IX, bystander intervention and prevention.

The school's handling of sexual assault cases is not the only controversy it's facing — faculty last week passed a vote of no confidence in President James Smith, CFO Michael Valdes and Chief of Staff Leigh Greden, citing the push to privatize residence halls, a failure to listen to faculty about safety concerns during the COVID-19 pandemic and a lack of follow-up on the recommendations to make EMU a more equitable and welcoming campus for students of color, among other things.

This is a breaking news report and will be updated.

