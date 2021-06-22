Man suing Lamplighter Lounge; says club's negligence is responsible for him being shot in 2018

Jun. 22—A man shot in the hip at Lamplighter Lounge in St. Paul is suing the venue for negligence.

In court documents filed Monday in Ramsey County District Court, Isaac Brown is seeking $50,000 in damages from LL Entertainment Services / Lamplighter Lounge, claiming they did not do enough to keep people with guns off the premises.

Brown was at the strip club Nov. 2, 2018 when he was shot. Two people have been arrested and charged in the shooting. Their cases are still pending.

No attorney was listed for Lamplighter. The Pioneer Press called the club Tuesday and was told that there would be no comment.

Brown, who is being represented by Minneapolis attorney Peter Lind, states in the civil suit that Lamplighter "allowed to be on the premises patron who was armed with firearm and who was intoxicated, disruptive and threatening."

The club, which is located in a strip mall at Larpenteur Avenue and Rice Street, has been a hot spot for trouble in recent years.

Previous incidents include a shooting in the lot on July 9, 2019; a report of shots fired on Sept. 21, 2018; a shooting in the lot on Sept. 11, 2018; an assault in the parking lot on June 8, 2018; and a parking lot assault on May 26, 2018. Jauan E. Love, 37, was shot dead in the parking lot on Sept. 29, 2017.

Last June Nia Black, a 23-year-old cosmetologist, died in a fatal shooting outside the club.

In March the St. Paul City Council sought to close down the club. However, the council did not have the authority to do so and was legally required to renew its liquor license.