Man suing RPD officer for civil rights investigation arrested for violating a domestic abuse no contact order

Jan. 6—BYRON — A 49-year-old Rochester man who has an active civil rights lawsuit against a Rochester police officer has again been arrested for the second time in less than a month related to domestic abuse charges.

Todd Allyn McIntyre, 49, was booked into the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, after he allegedly violated a domestic abuse no contact order against a woman he's accused of beating in December 2022.

Charges have been recommended against McIntyre related to the incident that included threatening Olmsted County Sheriff's Office deputies.

McIntyre was found at a Byron residence he was barred from being in by deputies around 5:30 p.m. Thursday, according to Olmsted County Sheriff's Capt. James Schueller. A juvenile witness told law enforcement he was hiding in a closet.

The woman who has a DANCO against McIntyre, his wife, told deputies over the phone that she was upset law enforcement was at her residence and threatened to crash her vehicle into deputy squad cars, Schueller said.

"I want to be with him because he's a really good person when he's not drinking," his wife, Stacy McIntyre, told the Post Bulletin. She's currently in the process of drafting a letter to the court asking the DANCO to be rescinded so he can accompany her to a surgery out of state, she said.

McIntyre is accused of slamming his

wife's head into the ground and punching her repeatedly

during a Dec. 12, 2022, incident where he is facing felony charges of domestic assault and terroristic threats. He is scheduled to appear in court Jan. 26 for that case.

Following McIntyre's arrest Thursday, he repeatedly threatened deputies and slammed his head into a squad car window and cage, according to Schueller.

McIntyre has four domestic assault related convictions since 2007, according to the Minnesota courts website.

He recently

filed a civil rights lawsuit

against Rochester police officer Craig Sammon for allegedly striking him with a flashlight or a baton between 85 to 90 times in the head following a disorderly call May 28, 2016, at Legends Bar & Grill. The department has denied the allegations, saying that the incident was investigated in 2016 and

Story continues

Sammon was cleared of any wrongdoing

.

Sammon has eight complaints filed against him since 2006 and is still employed as an officer with the Rochester Police Department.

Sammon was

disciplined by RPD for a 2021

incident where he used excessive force against a veteran suffering from severe PTSD at Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys.

He also received a verbal warning in 2013 for not turning a training record in on time and a verbal warning in 2008 for using profanity in violation of the department's code of conduct, according to employment records from the city. All other complaints, including one filed in 2016, were closed with no discipline issued.