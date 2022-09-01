Man who supplied Okaloosa drug trafficking group with meth, heroin gets 10-year sentence

The DEA and Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office seized 18 kilograms of meth, 8.4 kilograms of heroin, 2.8 kilograms of cocaine, 5.4 kilograms of marijuana and 2.5 kilograms of pharmaceuticals during "Operation Songbird." The 10th and final person involved was sentenced on Aug. 25.

The 10th and final person involved in a drug-trafficking organization responsible for distributing multiple kilograms of drugs within Okaloosa County was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison last month.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office arrested Ira Alston, 41, in January 2021 with assistance from the Drug Enforcement Administration's Atlanta field office and members of the DEA Pensacola Office. It was the final arrest made in a four-year investigation dubbed "Operation Songbird."

Alston was sentenced Aug. 25 for conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute more than one kilogram of heroin, 400 grams or more of fentanyl and 500 grams or more of methamphetamine, according to an OCSO news release.

Investigation and arrests

The DEA and Sheriff's Office began working to identify members of the drug-trafficking organization in 2018. Joshua Kim Bailey, 41, who was sentenced to 25 years in prison for drug distribution and firearm charges, was identified as the head of the organization.

Deputies said Bailey was selling large amounts of heroin and methamphetamine to other people within Okaloosa County for further distribution. In May 2019, six search warrants were executed on locations used by the drug-trafficking organization.

The DEA and Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office seized 18 kilograms of meth, 8.4 kilograms of heroin, 2.8 kilograms of cocaine, 5.4 kilograms of marijuana and 2.5 kilograms of pharmaceuticals during "Operation Songbird." The 10th and final person involved was sentenced on Aug. 25.

The searches resulted in the seizure of 31 pounds of meth, 4.9 kilograms of heroin, 2.5 kilograms of cocaine, 1.5 kilograms of marijuana and 1.6 kilograms of suspected fentanyl pressed into around 5,000 Xanax and 1,000 oxycodone pills.

Further investigation revealed Bailey was getting his supply from Alston, who lived in Atlanta. According to the Sheriff's Office, Alston was providing Bailey with about 30 pounds of meth and four kilograms of heroin every two weeks.

Eight other people believed to be involved in the drug-trafficking organization were arrested during the four-year investigation. They all received prison sentences ranging from three to 30 years based on different charges and criminal histories.

Deputies seized a total of 18 kilograms of meth, 8.4 kilograms of heroin, 2.8 kilograms of cocaine, 5.4 kilograms of marijuana and 2.5 kilograms of pharmaceuticals during the investigation. They also recovered $217,153.

