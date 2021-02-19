Man surprises deputies by admitting to selling meth

Michael Moser, Crossville Chronicle, Tenn.

Feb. 18—A routine traffic stop for no working tail lights netted Cumberland County sheriff's deputies a surprising discovery when a Harriman man admitted he had just starting selling methamphetamine.

Winston Anthony Nelson, 24, 223 Long Dr., Harriman, is charged with a single count of manufacture, delivery and/or sell of methamphetamine. He was arrested during a traffic stop on Westel Rd. at the Pig Path Rd. intersection.

Deputy Nathan Lewis wrote in his report he was on patrol when he stopped a Nissan car for not having working tail lights. The car was driven by someone identified only as Sara Currier and her passenger was identified as Nelson.

An odor of marijuana was detected when Lewis approached the vehicle and he asked if there was anything illegal in the car.

K9 Deputy Ryan Ashburn and Cpl. Dustin Hensley arrived on the scene and syringes, a digital scale and small plastic bags were found. A large plastic bag containing 15.28 grams of a substance deputies believed to be meth was surrendered by Nelson to the deputies.

During the interaction, Nelson was advised of his rights against self-incrimination and afterward agreed to talk with deputies. He told them he had been "selling narcotics for two months" and had three regular customers.

Evidence seized will be sent to the TBI lab for analysis, the report states. Nelson was taken to the Cumberland County Justice Center where he was booked on the felony charge and his bond set at $15,000. He will appear in General Sessions Court at a later date.

Michael Moser may be reached at mmoser@crossville-chronicle.com

