Man with surprising name convicted of Des Moines shooting

After a lengthy investigation and trial, Yourhighness Jeramiah Bolar has been convicted of killing 31-year-old Andrew Carter.

Des Moines police say it all started when officers were sent to a shooting at the Redondo Square parking lot on Oct. 28, 2018.

After arriving around 9 p.m., officers found Carter with two gunshot wounds. He died at the scene.

“Diligent work by Des Moines Police detectives, in collaboration with public assistance and video surveillance evidence, led to the identification of 22-year-old Yourhighness Jeramiah Bolar as the perpetrator behind Carter’s murder,” said a spokesperson.

Bolar was arrested a few days after the murder. Detectives interviewed Bolar who confessed to the crime. He was charged with Murder in the 2nd Degree and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm.

Bolar now awaits sentencing at the King County Jail.