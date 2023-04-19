Man surrenders to authorities after standoff near Long Lake

Apr. 18—A man surrendered to authorities on Monday night after he went to a neighbor's house, fired a handgun multiple times and pointed it at one of the residents, according to a release from the Stevens County Sheriff's Office.

Jimmy Brewer, 57, was arrested on three counts of first-degree assault and three counts of harassment threats to kill.

Police received a report of a disturbance on the 7600 block of state Route 291, near Long Lake, at about 6:35 p.m. Brewer had allegedly gone to a neighbor's house and initiated a physical altercation.

Brewer is said to have fired multiple gunshots into the ground before pointing the gun at the face of a neighbor and threatening to kill them, the sheriff's office said.

Brewer is also alleged to have made statements that he would kill any law enforcement officers who arrived and would kill the witnesses if they called police, the sheriff's office said. He returned home, where he was known to possess more guns, the sheriff's office added.

Stevens County sheriff's deputies, Chewelah police and Spokane Tribal police responded.

Deputies were able to contact Brewer before a SWAT team arrived and he surrendered.