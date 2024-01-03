Man surrenders in Biloxi homicide where police followed a ‘blood trail’ to victim

A man sought in a Nov. 10 homicide in Biloxi surrendered to authorities on Wednesday, according to police.

Eddie Demetrius Baker, 29, was arrested on an active homicide warrant on Wednesday after turning himself in at the Biloxi Police Department. He was accompanied by his attorney.

Baker was wanted on a homicide warrant issued by Harrison County Justice Court Judge Albert Fountain in connection with a Nov. 10 shooting in Biloxi.

According to police, Biloxi officers arrived at the 500 block of Esters Boulevard in Biloxi at 11:21 p.m. on Nov. 10 after receiving a call that gunshots were fired in the area.

Upon arrival, officers say they followed a “blood trail” and found a man — later identified as 31-year-old Marcus Moore — who had been shot and killed.

Another suspect in the shooting, Tymos Carter, was arrested Dec. 12 at his home in Hattiesburg by Hattiesburg police and U.S. Marshals. Carter was taken to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center and is being held without bond.

Baker is also being held at the Harrison County Adult Detention Center without bond, pending an initial appearance.