Man surrenders in child abduction case

Mar. 9—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — A Johnstown man who was accused taking a child from her Pine Street home during a custody dispute surrendered to police on Tuesday, authorities said.

Cardell Manl Clinton Jr., 30, of the 700 block of McMillen Street, turned himself in to police at the Public Safety Building on Washington Street.

City police charged Clinton with interference with custody of children.

According to a complaint affidavit, police were called to the 500 block of Pine Street on March 1 for a reported abduction.

Clinton allegedly ran off with the girl. Police contacted Clinton by phone and he reportedly said that he had the girl, the affidavit said.

Police said there was a protection from abuse (PFA) order against Clinton at the time that said the girl's mother had full custody.

Clinton was arraigned by on-call District Judge Mary Ann Zanghi, of Vinco, and sent to Cambria County Prison, in Ebensburg, after failing to post 10% of $15,000 bond.