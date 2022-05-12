Man surrenders in fatal hit-and-run Sunday on Bragg Boulevard in Fayetteville

Investigators with the Fayetteville Police Department’s Traffic Unit released this photo of a vehicle suspected of being involved in a fatal hit-and-run on Bragg Boulevard on Sunday, May 8, 2022. The truck was recovered Monday. Brent James surrendered to police Thursday and was jailed on a charge of felony hit and run causing death.

A Fayetteville man was jailed Thursday in the fatal hit-and-run of a pedestrian early Sunday.

Brent Stuart James, 28, of Matt Hair Road, is charged with felony hit-and-run causing death. Moises Velasquez, 30, of Fayetteville, was killed in the 2 a.m. incident near the Martin Luther King Jr Freeway.

According to the Fayetteville Police Department, Hernandez was walking in the road when he was struck by a vehicle that left the scene.

A 2011 Chevrolet Silverado captured on police traffic cameras around the time of the accident was recovered from a business in the lower Ramsey Street corridor on Monday, Sgt. Jeremy Glass said.

James surrendered Thursday morning, Glass said. He was booked into the Cumberland County jail about 11 a.m. with bail set at $100,000, jail records show.

