Man surrenders after firing shot toward police

Jun. 15—An unidentified man surrendered Monday after firing a single shot over the head of a police officer who was staked out at a house under surveillance in central Toledo, police said.

The scene in the 2100 block of Auburn Avenue was just a few blocks away from a second area, along Bancroft Street, that police cordoned off Monday afternoon.

Toledo police Capt. Ronald Frederick said the man who fired the shot at the Auburn location was not believed to be a target of the surveillance there. Nobody was injured, but police remained after the gunman's arrest to inventory the scene.

The separate incident that closed Bancroft's westbound lanes west of Auburn involved a property-crimes investigation, the captain said. Two people were detained and taken from that scene in the 1600 block of West Bancroft, after which authorities removed televisions, among other things, from a house.

First Published June 14, 2021, 3:59pm