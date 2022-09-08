Man surrenders to Monroe County Sheriff's Office

Sep. 8—UNION — A Monroe County man described by authorities as "armed and dangerous" has turned himself in, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday morning.

The West Virginia State Police sought the public's help Wednesday in locating Darrell R. Hamrick of Wayside. He was last seen on Wayside Talcott Road in Monroe County.

The search for Hamrick involved an incident that occurred Wednesday, according to Capt. R.A. Maddy with the West Virginia State Police.

Maddy said then that Hamrick was considered "armed and dangerous."

No additional details of Wednesday's incident were available.

