Man surrenders peacefully to police in Coventry

Dec. 2—COVENTRY — A man who said he was in distress and had a gun at a home on Main Street Thursday morning — which caused roads to be closed to traffic and police to ask residents to "shelter in place" — later surrendered peacefully to officers, according to police and a town official.

The man, whose name was not released, surrendered around mid-morning and was taken by ambulance to an area hospital for a mental health evaluation, Interim Police Chief Jeffrey Spadjinske said.

The man was not alone in the home, but even so no one was held hostage, Spadjinske said.

Town Manager John Elsesser said the man initially made a remark about having a gun but police did not find one, which is something Spadjinske confirmed.

The chief said the man called the Police Department about 3:30 a.m. saying he was in need of assistance in the area of Main and Mason streets. Initially it was thought the man was in a vehicle but police could not locate him and he was later found to be in a home, Spadjinske said.

"As the situation developed, we requested area residents (to) shelter in place out of an abundance of caution," Spadjinske said in a news release.

Elsesser said police set about working to calm the situation down so there could be a peaceful resolution. Police also called in the Capital Region Emergency Services Team or CREST to assist with professional counselors to help deescalate the situation. Elsesser said.

CREST negotiators were able to make contact with the man and brought the situation to a peaceful conclusion, the chief said.

It was due to a preponderance of caution that police closed down Main Street to traffic, Elsesser said.

Kevin Roberto, executive assistant to the police chief, said Main Street was closed to all traffic from Stone House Road to School Street while police were on the scene.