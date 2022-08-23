Man surrenders to police after 11-hour standoff near Eaton Rapids

Members of the Eaton County Sheriff Department and the Special Response Team at an incident on Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, in Hamlin Township near Eaton Rapids. A 47-year-old man accused of domestic violence with a firearm surrendered to police after an 11-hour standoff, according to a press release.

EATON RAPIDS — After an 11-hour standoff in Eaton Rapids Monday, a 47-year-old man accused of domestic violence with a firearm surrendered to police, according to a press release.

The incident began around 9 a.m. Monday, the release said. Eaton County Sheriff's Office deputies were sent to a residence in the 8000 block of Katelin Drive near Eaton Rapids on a domestic assault complaint "involving a firearm."

Deputies found the 47-year-old was home alone and the alleged victim was no longer present.

"Eaton County Deputies were able to make phone contact with the suspect who advised that he was still armed with a firearm and he was refusing to come out of the residence," the release said.

Shortly after noon Monday, Eaton County 911 posted on social media that residents on Katelin Drive near Durfee Road should shelter in place for a "police situation." Police closed Durfee Road, between E. Spicerville Highway and William Durfee Drive.

Negotiators and the sheriff's office's Special Response Team were on scene until the man surrendered about 8 p.m.

Police said they will release the man's name once he is arraigned.

