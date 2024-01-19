Man surrenders to police after allegedly 'swatting' in shooting, White House bomb threats

A Pennsylvania man, accused of "swatting" hoaxes about shootings and kidnapping in Clermont County and even a threat to the White House, has turned himself in to Ohio authorities.

Michael Carpenter, 19, of Parkesburg, Pennsylvania, surrendered to the Clermont County Sheriff's Office early Thursday morning, officials said in a news release.

A Clermont County grand jury earlier this month indicted Carpenter on a single count of swatting, court records show. He allegedly made the hoax reports to Ohio law enforcement in November.

In the first call, on Nov. 8, a man told dispatchers he had just shot his brother and tied up his mom at a home in Washington Township. Deputies determined the call was a hoax after reaching the home and making sure the residents were safe.

Immediately after they cleared the scene, the same caller contacted Clermont County dispatchers saying he had "pressure bombs" at the White House, and that he was holding someone hostage, the sheriff's office said.

He then verified to the dispatcher that he was swatting and information about the White House threat was passed along to the U.S. Secret Service.

Early in the morning on Nov. 13, dispatchers got another call regarding the same residence in Washington Township. This time, the caller said he had just shot his mother and the sounds of gunshots and screaming could be heard in the background, officials said.

Deputies again responded to the home and determined the call was a hoax.

Detectives then investigated the hoax 911 calls and used social media records to identify Carpenter as the source, the sheriff's office said.

Officials said Carpenter was scheduled to appear Thursday morning for a bond hearing before Common Pleas Judge Anthony Brock.

Court records show Carpenter has been released from jail on his own recognizance pending trial, but will have to pay $25,000 if he fails to appear at his next court date or violates the conditions of his bond.

He's scheduled to appear in court again on Feb. 1 for a pretrial hearing.

Federal court records do not indicate any charges have been filed against Carpenter regarding the White House threat.

What is swatting?

Swatting is a form of online harassment in which someone falsely reports violent crimes in progress or makes threats to cause a large law enforcement response – commonly a SWAT team – to a victim's home or business, but also to public institutions like schools or universities.

The term "swatting" was used by the FBI as early as 2008, and the practice has its origins in the online gaming community.

Is swatting a crime in Ohio?

A law passed in 2022 by the Ohio Legislature makes swatting a fourth-degree felony, a crime that can be enhanced to a second-degree felony if serious bodily harm occurs as a result of the call.

Swatting is also federally illegal, although the degree and crimes charged is dependent on circumstances like tactics and target, according to the FBI.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: White House bomb threat: Pennsylvania man surrenders to Ohio police