Man surrenders to police after officers respond for shots fired in Bloomfield

Sep. 4—A man in Pittsburgh's Bloomfield neighborhood surrendered to police early Saturday morning after officers responded to a "shots fired" alert.

Police said officers responded just before 3:30 a.m. to a report of multiple gunshots in the 4500 block of Torley Street. Officers found spent shell casings in the area and tried to make contact with a resident, but were unsuccessful.

Police said they learned from the man's family and a friend that he had access to several guns in his residence and that he was "in crisis."

A police spokeswoman said the man was suffering from a mental health crisis.

SWAT and negotiators were unable to contact with the man, but could not convince him to come out.

More than two hours after police were called, the man came to the door and surrendered. Medics evaluated the man before he was taken to to get the unspecified help he needs, police said.

