Man surrenders after reported hostage situation in Harrison Friday

Nov. 12—Responding to a call at about 12:10 p.m. Friday from a citizen of a wife being held hostage at gunpoint in Harrison, Cumberland County Sheriff deputies began to form a perimeter around the home.

A man fired a gun from inside the residence. Deputies approached the home and were able to get the man to give up the firearm and surrender peacefully, according to Chief Naldo Gagnon. No one was injured, Gagnon said in a statement Saturday.

The man was transported for a mental health evaluation, the sheriff's office said.

The identify of the man was not released.

The sheriff's office will follow up on the man's health evaluation, and coordinate with the Cumberland County District Attorney's office to determine what resolution is appropriate. If the man is charged with any crimes, more information will be released, Gagnon said.

The case remains under investigation.