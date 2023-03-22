Man surrenders to Sangamon County Sheriff's deputies after two-hour standoff

Police lights

Sangamon County Sheriff Jack Campbell said "a distraught male" driver surrendered himself to police authorities at 1:11 p.m. Tuesday.

The 39-year-old "exited the vehicle without force," Campbell said. He did not immediately identify the man.

The driver was taken by ambulance to Springfield Memorial Hospital for further evaluation.

More:Attorneys seek new bond for EMT accused in Moore death and family's lawyer remarks removed

Charges are pending, Campbell said.

Campbell said the man stopped in the 3500 block of Ogden Road, where sheriff's deputies and officers from Springfield Police and Riverton Police negotiated with him via cell phone for about two hours.

Medical personnel was on the scene and the driver was the lone occupant in the vehicle, Campbell said.

Sheriff's deputies had been called at 8:46 a.m. Tuesday to assist Riverton police at a home in the 200 block of West Raylots in Spaulding.

According to the sheriff's office, the call was in regard to a distraught man, who exhibited signs of harming himself.

Eventually, the man left the home and nearby Riverton Schools were placed on lockdown for about three hours out of precaution.

Deputies found the vehicle on the west side of Springfield and attempted a traffic stop shortly after 11 a.m., but the driver kept going. Deputies were able to watch the driver, from a distance, proceed to the 3500 block of Ogden Road where he stopped.

Contact Steven Spearie: (217) 622-1788, sspearie@sj-r.com, twitter.com/@StevenSpearie.

This article originally appeared on State Journal-Register: Distraught driver surrenders to Sangamon County deputies, officers