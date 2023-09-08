Man survives early Friday shooting in Montgomery, police say

A man sustained a non-life threatening gunshot wound early Friday in Montgomery, according to police.

At 3:10 a.m., Montgomery police and fire medics responded to the 400 block of Finley Avenue. The first responders found the shooting victim, an adult male, and took him to a hospital for treatment.

According to police, the shooting occurred in the 400 block of Maury Street.

No arrests have been reported, and the shooting is under investigation.

