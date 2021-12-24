Man survives gunshot to head
Wichita Falls Police responded to an early morning shooting Friday.
A man was hospitalized after reportedly being shot in the head.
According to officers on-scene:
Police got a report of a gunshot victim who showed up at the hospital shortly after 4 a.m.
The victim reportedly told them he was shot at a club located in the 1200 block of Central Freeway.
Officers went to that scene.
Sgt. Van Dotson said the victim received a non-life-threatening wound to the head, adding the bullet must have grazed him.
The shooting is under investigation.
This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Man survives gunshot to head