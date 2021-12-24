Man survives gunshot to head

Wichita Falls Police responded to an early morning shooting Friday.

A man was hospitalized after reportedly being shot in the head.

According to officers on-scene:

Police got a report of a gunshot victim who showed up at the hospital shortly after 4 a.m.

The victim reportedly told them he was shot at a club located in the 1200 block of Central Freeway.

Officers went to that scene.

Sgt. Van Dotson said the victim received a non-life-threatening wound to the head, adding the bullet must have grazed him.

The shooting is under investigation.

