Man survives gunshot to head

Christopher Walker, Wichita Falls Times Record News

Wichita Falls Police responded to an early morning shooting Friday.

Wichita Falls Police responded to the alleged scene of a shooting after they received a report of a gunshot victim Friday morning.
Wichita Falls Police responded to the alleged scene of a shooting after they received a report of a gunshot victim Friday morning.

A man was hospitalized after reportedly being shot in the head.

According to officers on-scene:

Police got a report of a gunshot victim who showed up at the hospital shortly after 4 a.m.

The victim reportedly told them he was shot at a club located in the 1200 block of Central Freeway.

Officers went to that scene.

Sgt. Van Dotson said the victim received a non-life-threatening wound to the head, adding the bullet must have grazed him.

The shooting is under investigation.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Man survives gunshot to head

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories