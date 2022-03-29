Man survives gunshot to neck outside restaurant in Manhattan’s Little Italy

A man survived a gunshot to the neck on a lower Manhattan street, police sources said Tuesday.

The bleeding victim was found conscious on the corner of Canal and Mulberry Sts. in Little Italy about 10:25 p.m. Monday — and told police he was shot outside a nearby Italian restaurant, the sources said.

Police found at least three shell casings outside Caffe De La Venizia on Mulberry St. just north of Canal St. Workers there said they had no idea someone was shot outside until officers came in and told them.

The man was taken to Bellevue Hospital and is expected to recover, the sources said.