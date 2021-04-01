Man suspected in 3 bank robberies indicted in Greene County

Mar. 31—The man accused of robbing U.S. Bank branches in Fairborn and Beavercreek has been indicted on nine counts in Greene County Common Pleas court.

The man, William Anthony "Tony" Rivers, 62, was arrested March 18. Miami Township police arrested him on suspicion of committing several area bank robberies.

He is accused of robbing the U.S. Bank on Main Street in Fairborn on March 15, the Beavercreek U.S. Bank on March 16 and a US. Bank inside a Meijer Store on Wilmington Pike in Kettering on March 18.

No formal charges have been filed against Rivers in the Kettering robbery, but Kettering police have told the Dayton Daily News that Rivers is the suspect.

According to court documents, Rivers has served time in prison for robbing the same Fairborn bank on Main Street.

Fairborn police said they were called at 3:30 p.m. March 15 to the Fairborn bank after a man handed a note to a teller demanding money and fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Rivers's indictment includes: four counts of aggravated robbery, all first-degree felonies; four counts of robbery, all second-degree felonies and one count of tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony with a forfeiture specification.

According to Greene County jail records, Rivers also is being held for violating conditions of parole, pardon or post-release control.

Rivers is in the Greene County jail. A pretrial hearing in the Greene County case was set for April 16 at 9:15 a.m. A jury trial is set for June 7.

Staff Writer Parker Perry contributed to this report.